Actress-comedian Amy Schumer and big-screen icon Goldie Hawn stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for a hilarious round of "Never Have I Ever" on Thursday.

But in Hawn's case, the tell-all game could have just been called "I Definitely Have."

The laughs kicked off when DeGeneres said, "Never have I ever taken a nude selfie ..."

Both stars raised their affirmative paddles before Hawn clarified that, technically, it wasn't a selfie that was taken of her. Long-time partner Kurt Russell did the camerawork. But she was naked!

"Kurt took it," she said. "I was being funny. It wasn't like that sexy, weird picture. I was pretending to be a strong man."

That led to a delightful string of confessions, including: "Never have I ever danced on tables for money ..." (She has.) And "never have I ever been caught by the police having sex ..." (Oh, yeah.)

"I swear to god this sounds terrible but that was Kurt too," she said. "Do I win?"

There's no doubt she's a winner — but so is Schumer, who held her "I have" paddle high when the topic turned to regrettable tattoos.

"I should put it where it is," she said, swinging the paddle around her waist.

Schumer is, after all, the author of "The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo."

See more from both actresses when their action-comedy "Snatched" opens in theaters nationwide Friday.

