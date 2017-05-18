share tweet pin email

One of Harvard’s most famous dropouts just shared the moment he was accepted into college.

Mark Zuckerberg, set to give the school’s commencement speech next Thursday and receive an honorary Doctor of Letters degree, shared the moment he learned he had gotten in, via Facebook, of course.

“My dad took this video when I got accepted to Harvard," Zuckerberg wrote. "Next week I'm going back for commencement to get my degree.”

The video shows baby Zuck in his trademark gray T-shirt and pajama bottoms checking his email from his bunk bed, surrounded by computer components. He seems nervous before he reads the email and asks his dad to put the camera away for a second.

In a deadpan voice, he then says, “Yay, I got accepted.”

"Are you serious?" his father Edward Zuckerberg asks. He takes a beat to let the news sink in as the camera moves around wildly before letting out a joyous “Alright!” and high-fiving his son.

Edward then introduces his son to the “audience” as a member of Harvard’s class of 2006, and the camera pans to Mark’s adorable dog chilling on the floor at his feet. Meanwhile, the pings of AOL Instant Messenger go off in the background as Mark presumably gives his friends the good news.

Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of college his sophomore year to work on developing Facebook. When Harvard invited him to give the address, he filmed a video with another famous dropout who also earned an honorary degree: Bill Gates.

RELATED