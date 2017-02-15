Watch Ashton Kutcher blow a kiss to John McCain at Senate hearing

Ashton Kutcher was in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, testifying before the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on the issue of modern slavery.
A heavy and important subject, to be sure, but there was a moment of levity when Sen. John McCain thanked the actor for his involvement in the hearing.
“Ashton, you were better looking in the movies,” the Arizona senator joked.
Kutcher responded by smiling and blowing a kiss in McCain’s direction. Not something you see on Capitol Hill every day!
Aside from that exchange, Kutcher was all business. As he remarked in his opening statement, “I am here today to defend the right to pursue happiness.”
It’s a right he’s defended as a co-founder of Thorn, an organization that uses technology to combat the sexual exploitation of children.
Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who presided over the hearing, tweeted, “Thankful for Ashton Kutcher and the work @thorn is doing to rescue trafficking victims. It was great to have him on the Hill today.”
