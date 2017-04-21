Watch Anne Hathaway and James Corden belt out epic rom-com soundtrack in 5 minutes

share tweet pin email

If you love rom-com movies, love soundtracks and just love love, then this is the clip for you!

In five minutes, you can watch "Late Late Show" host James Corden and his latest guest, Anne Hathaway, sing their way through an entire romance.

From setup to meet-cute, from breakup to make up, these two really pack the plot.

The bit kicked off with Corden delivering a nod to "Notting Hill," telling the audiences that he's "just a boy standing in front of a girl, asking her to love him."

He then threw it to Hathaway to officially start the story that had them racing through 10 different songs and nine sets — all in one take.

In "Soundtrack to a Rom Com," she belted out "Holding Out for a Hero" (from "Footloose") and he countered with "Just One Look" (from "Crazy, Stupid, Love").

When times got tough for the pair, they both took on verses of "All by Myself" (from "Bridget Jones's Diary").

Check out the video to hear all the songs, including the apt track that brought them back together, "Let's Stay Together" (from "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days").