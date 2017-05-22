Watch Alec Baldwin teach his Trump impression to his 3-year-old daughter

share tweet pin email

Alec Baldwin has hinted that he may be done impersonating President Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

Good thing he already has an adorable replacement in training.

It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl ...sound up 🙈 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Baldwin's daughter Carmen, 3, already as his Trump impression down pat, according to a cute video of the two posted by Baldwin's wife, Hilaria.

"What day does daddy play Donald Trump?" Hilaria asks Carmen.

"Saturday," she says, adorably.

Baldwin then morphs into a Trump-style hand gesture, which Carmen expertly mimics.

"And we say, 'Saturday, Saturday, Saturday, OK everybody, it's Saturday," Baldwin says in his Trump voice.

The father and daughter then collapse in hysterics. She's already a natural.

Baldwin, a father of four, has suggested that he may not do his Trump impression on "Saturday Night Live" for much longer.

Before singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" in character as Trump during the "SNL" season finale over the weekend, Baldwin tweeted a possible hint that his days as the commander-in-chief may be done.

Luckily he is passing his skills on to the next generation.

RELATED

Alec Baldwin may not be playing Trump on 'SNL' much longer

Johnny Depp: I'm willing to replace Alec Baldwin as Trump on 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin performs 'Hallelujah' as Donald Trump on 'SNL' season finale

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.