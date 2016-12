share tweet pin email

The Hollywood awards season is in full swing and one film getting a lot of buzz is "Fences," based on the Tony Award-winning play by August Wilson. The film adaptation, directed by and starring Denzel Washington, reunites the 2010 Broadway cast including Viola Davis and Stephen Henderson. Davis reveals to Kathie Lee and Hoda that she had to do the crying scene 23 times and Henderson says the credit for the movie’s success goes to Wilson’s powerful words.