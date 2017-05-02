Victoria Beckham shares sweet message — and pics! — for David Beckham's birthday

share tweet pin email

David Beckham celebrated his 41st birthday Tuesday, and Victoria Beckham celebrated him on social media.

Happy birthday @davidbeckham we all love u so much x #specialday! X VB 🎂 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 2, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

The retired soccer star sits smiling in front of a single serving of chocolate cake — complete with a single gold candle — in one photo his wife shared on Instagram.

"Happy birthday @davidbeckham we all love u so much," she wrote.

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the British Fashion Awards 2015 at London Coliseum on November 23, 2015 in London, England.

She then posted another pic from his big day — one for him, rather than featuring him.

Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so,so much x 💕💕💕 X kisses from mummy and Harper x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 1, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

In the second shot, Victoria and their 5-year-old daughter, Harper, blow kisses at each other.

"Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!!" the caption read.

While the Beckhams' three sons weren't in any of Tuesday's pics, dad himself shared a shot of himself and oldest son Brooklyn, whom he simply referred to as a "handsome young man," the day before.

Walking with this Handsome young man today was pretty special 🇬🇧 ♥️ @brooklynbeckham #specialmoments A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 1, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

David added a sweet hashtag alongside their hiking shot: "#specialmoments."

Looks like he's definitely had a happy birthday!