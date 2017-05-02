Victoria Beckham shares sweet message — and pics! — for David Beckham's birthday

David Beckham celebrated his 41st birthday Tuesday, and Victoria Beckham celebrated him on social media.
The retired soccer star sits smiling in front of a single serving of chocolate cake — complete with a single gold candle — in one photo his wife shared on Instagram.
"Happy birthday @davidbeckham we all love u so much," she wrote.
She then posted another pic from his big day — one for him, rather than featuring him.
In the second shot, Victoria and their 5-year-old daughter, Harper, blow kisses at each other.
"Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!!" the caption read.
While the Beckhams' three sons weren't in any of Tuesday's pics, dad himself shared a shot of himself and oldest son Brooklyn, whom he simply referred to as a "handsome young man," the day before.
David added a sweet hashtag alongside their hiking shot: "#specialmoments."
Looks like he's definitely had a happy birthday!