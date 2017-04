share tweet email

Best-known as ambitious Washington up-and-comer Dan Egan on “Veep,” actor Reid Scott joins TODAY to talk about the sixth season of HBO’s acclaimed political satire series, in which his character has to try and make it in the private sector after Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) failed to stay in office as president. But will Selina run again? “You’ll just have to watch and find out,” Scott teases.