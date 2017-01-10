share tweet pin email

If you're one of the millions of "This Is Us" fanatics left mildly traumatized by the NBC series' midseason cliffhanger, hold tight: Help (in the form of answers) is on the way.

"We tell you right away what happens," promises "Us" star Justin Hartley. "You'll find out in the first five or six, seven minutes what happened."

Finally! See, last December when the show abandoned its viewers, we watched in horror as Toby (Chris Sullivan) suffered a heart attack on Christmas, of all days.

Since then, people have been worried and wondering, and taking action when possible to find out the story. Chrissy Metz (who plays Kate, Toby's love interest and Hartley's character Kevin's sister) told E!, people have been stopping her on the street demanding to know if he'll be all right.

NBC Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Justin Hartley (Kevin) play twins on "This Is Us."

"This has been difficult," admitted Hartley, who hasn't been able to tell his loved ones what happens. "Because we took that five-week break. Normally, I think I know everything through the end of the — I know whatever (show creator) Dan Fogelman knows ... He shares everything with us."

Well, now it's time to share everything with the viewers!

"This Is Us" returns Tuesday night, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

