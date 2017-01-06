The holidays were a joyous time for most, including "This is Us" star Chrissy Metz — but in her case, she failed to escape a visit with relatives unscathed.
While hiking with her sister, niece and nephew, the actress suffered a torn meniscus ligament in her left knee.
"I don't know exactly what happened, but come New Year's Day I literally couldn't walk," she told Entertainment Weekly.
Fortunately, having a leg injury is not going to keep Metz from enjoying herself at Sunday's Golden Globes. After all, she has a nomination for best supporting actress!
But that fact means she's had to strategize a bit.
"I think we have a lot of options," she said, in case of a win. "I could (a) run up there, right? Because of the adrenaline. I (b) could be escorted by the most amazing [co-star] Chris Sullivan. I have not asked him that. (C) there could be a ramp. (D) they could bring the Globe to me at the table. You know, there’s options."
She's also not going to let it interfere with filming the hit show.
"I think I'm just going to be sitting as much as I can, but other than that I'm good."
But she was still able to laugh about how random this whole thing turned out to be. "Basically, the doctor said it's not a tear flap; it's actually sliced like a bagel," she said, chuckling. "He's like, 'This is a proper athlete tear,' and I'm like, "Get out of here!'"
The 74th Golden Globes airs on NBC Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. "This is Us" returns to NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.
