'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz tears up while reading letter to her teen self

share tweet pin email

Chrissy Metz, the breakout star of NBC's hit drama "This Is Us," has some incredible words of encouragement for young women.

"Life is not a competition," she says in a new video recorded for People magazine. "Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything."

RELATED: How a panic attack led 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz to lose 100 pounds

The video is structured as a letter to her teen self, and Metz's words are clearly coming from a heartfelt place, because during the short recording she seems ready to burst into tears.

Metz, who plays Kate on the show, starts out the video with a friendly greeting: "Hey, girl, hey!"

But things quickly get more serious: "You are just as important as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in our entire school, even if your hair isn't the perfect natural shade of honey blond or because your clothes aren't from Guess or that your curves look very different from hers."

She pauses to collect herself, having gotten a little choked up.

"We are all on our own journey and you, you are the driver. There will be bumps in the road, detours will be taken and pit stops will have to be made, but you've got to fill 'er up and you've gotta keep going. You will lose your map, but never your intuition."

Earlier in April, Metz posted a throwback photo of herself at age 15, the young woman these words are aimed toward:

That Florida humidity #tbt playing with my bangs and my emotions! And those brows! And that paint splattered background! When we know better, we do better😂 #BHS #TheVille #circa1995 A post shared by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

RELATED: Chrissy Metz had 81 cents in the bank when she booked 'This Is Us'

As she adds in the video, "Allow every smile, frown and town you have driven through to open your mind, but never close your heart.

"One day you will appreciate the upgrade of that cruise control — but never take your eye off that winding road that you have paved, you have courageously, courageously paved just by being you!"

We couldn't have said it better ourselves!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.