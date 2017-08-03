share tweet pin email

It's been a great week for fans of "This Is Us."

On Wednesday, we got a glimpse of the first promo poster for Season 2 of the hit NBC drama and now the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, has revealed Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone will appear in a guest-starring role.

Can you guess what special guest star we're going to see in Season 2?



The one and only... @TheSlyStallone! #ThisIsUs #TCA17 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 3, 2017

Fogleman shared the news during a panel Thursday at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, reports Entertainment Weekly, and the "This Is Us" Twitter page let fans know with an exciting tweet.

VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images Sylvester Stallone

"Can you guess what special guest star we're going to see in Season 2? The one and only... @TheSlyStallone!" a tweet Thursday afternoon read.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson.

Stallone, 71, will play the star of the war movie for which director Ron Howard has recruited Kevin Pearson, played by actor Justin Hartley, 40.

The legendary action hero, who's only booked for one episode right now, will be a kind of "father figure" to Kevin, who lost his own dad when he and his two siblings were teenagers.

Stallone "hears Kevin is experiencing in his life with his own father, and talks to Kevin a little bit about life and acting and memory and aging,” Fogelman told EW. “It’s a big part. It’s going to be really cool."

In a weird twist, a decade ago Stallone played the father of Hartley's TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia, 40.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Stallone and Ventimiglia in a scene from 2006's "Rocky Balboa."

Ventimiglia starred with Stallone in the 2006 movie "Rocky Balboa," playing Rocky’s son.

Season 2 of "This Is Us" premieres at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Sept. 26. — and we can't wait!