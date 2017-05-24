share tweet pin email

Tom Cruise feels the need. The need to make "Top Gun 2."

The actor announced that not only is a sequel to the 1986 classic "Top Gun" really going to happen, it will start filming soon. No word yet on potential shirtless volleyball scenes.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "Iâm gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

"I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year,'' Cruise, 54, said during an appearance on the Australian TV show "Sunrise" on Tuesday.

"I know. It's happening. It is definitely happening. You're the first people that I've said this to."

(C)Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / (C)Paramount/Courtesy Everett Col Maverick will return to the sky in 'Top Gun 2' after more than 30 years on the ground.

Cruise's announcement confirmed rumors that had been swirling for years that a potential sequel was in the works to the hit film in which he played rogue pilot Maverick.

Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of the original movie, had Maverick fans salivating last year when he tweeted a picture of himself and Cruise, writing that he met with him to discuss "Top Gun 2."

Val Kilmer, who played Maverick's rival pilot-turned-friend, Iceman, in the original, wrote on his Facebook page last year that he was offered a role in "Top Gun 2" before he "jumped the topgun."

The director of the original film, Tony Scott, died in 2012, leaving the potential for a sequel uncertain, but Cruise has cleared the runway for takeoff.

Fans reacted with joy and plot ideas for Maverick to get back on the highway to the danger zone more than 30 years later.

When Tom Cruise says Top Gun 2 starts filming within the next year pic.twitter.com/wLoH2L2kKK — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 23, 2017

Top Gun 2 is happening and I don't think I've ever been happier — Victoria Likovich (@vlikovich) May 24, 2017

Top Gun 2: Tom Cruise is now a teacher at Top Gun school and all the students are drones. he's the only actor in the movie — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) May 23, 2017

Top Gun 2 is just footage of Maverick piloting a drone from a windowless trailer. — Michael Hendrix (@michael_hendrix) May 24, 2017

Round up Iceman, Viper, Jester and Slider, and track down Charlie in her retirement because we're on board.

RELATED

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.