Tom Hanks reveals the secret to his happy marriage with Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are one of those couples everyone loves to love — and for good reason. The down-to-earth pair have been supporting each other through every step of their almost-29-year marriage.

They've outlasted so many celebrity couples — so what is the secret to their enduring romance? It turns out the simple answer is honesty!

Jim Smeal / WireImage Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at their wedding reception in Los Angeles, California.

On the podcast "Sooo Many White Guys," Hanks told host Phoebe Robinson, "We learned the secret of happiness with each other a long time ago and that's always telling the truth."

Thinking back on meeting his future wife, the actor said he knew there was something special. "I will say that right from the get-go, I thought there was something crazy great about her," Hanks said. "I met her and I thought 'Oh lord' ... there's something cookin' here."

Everett Collection / (C)TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Ever The couple on the set of the 1993 film, "Sleepless in Seattle."

The couple met in the '80s and Hanks talked about how their love has only continued to grow over the past three decades saying, "She makes me laugh harder now than she did in 1986."

Back in 2015, Wilson revealed that one of the things that brought them closer together was her breast-cancer battle. "You never know how your spouse is going to react in a situation like this," Wilson told the New York Times. "I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me."

Vince Bucci / Getty Images Hanks and Wilson attend a Los Angeles Lakers game in May 2004.

With their 29th anniversary right around the corner, there couldn't be a better time to celebrate the adorable couple. Here's to another 29 years!