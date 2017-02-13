Tom Cruise's mom Mary Lee South dies at age 80

Tom Cruise's mother Mary Lee South has died, a rep for the actor confirmed to TODAY.
Our condolences go out to Cruise, 54, and his three sisters, who reportedly attended a memorial service for their mom over the weekend.
South, 80, died peacefully last week in her sleep following health issues, People.com reported. Her memorial service was held at her local Church of Scientology, according to the website.
South is often credited as the person who got her son into the entertainment business in the first place, encouraging him to act in local theater groups and try out for high school plays.
"I guess I was his greatest audience," she told Rolling Stone in a 1986 interview. "He had it in him then."
And throughout Cruise's career, his mom continued to be his biggest fan.
She and her husband thought acting was Cruise's "God-given talent," she told the magazine.
The mother and son maintained a close relationship — South was often spotted on Cruise's arm at red carpet events throughout the 1990s, including the Golden Globe Awards.