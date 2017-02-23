share tweet pin email

Nearly three weeks have gone by since the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win, but one mystery remains unsolved for Tom Brady: Where is his game jersey?

The star quarterback first noticed that the jersey — which authorities have valued at a half-million dollars — was missing from his locker right after the game.

Now the search is getting serious, and Brady is taking names.

He's put together a suspect board to help pinpoint just who the jersey-jacker might be. No one is safe. Not even Brady himself!

Hey @edelman11 "Ya suspect, yeah you! I don't know what your reputation is in this town, but after that s@?# you pulled, you can bet l'll be looking into you!" A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Among the accused are:

1. Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings"

Brady said the character "loves rings" too much to be trusted with Super Bowl victory memorabilia.

2. Lady Gaga

TODAY Lady Gaga was one of Tom Brady's suspects.

Because, hey, she did perform during the halftime show, and Brady noted the act provided her with "escape ropes."

3. The shark from "Jaws"

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water ... he gets Brady's jersey on land? Brady said the shark made the board because of his history of violence and theft.

4. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman

TODAY Even Brady's teammate Julian Edelman made the list

Brady pointed out that, like Gollum, Edelman also has an affinity for rings. Brady called his teammate a "sneaky lil squirrel."

5. Tom Brady himself

TODAY Tom Brady pictured in a courtroom sketch during the "Deflategate" hearings

Brady isn't ruling anyone out just yet. Especially not the "creepy" version of himself from a courtroom sketch during the Deflategate hearings.

Brady took to social media to post his predictions and gather fan feedback, getting him over 300,000 likes (but still no jersey).

The Houston Police Department has estimated that Brady's triumphant No. 12 is valued at $500,000. With this piece of the Super Bowl victory still unaccounted for, Brady is looking for answers, and who knows? Maybe his promising list will turn up some leads.