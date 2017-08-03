Tom Brady is sharing the spotlight with another special person as he celebrates his 40th birthday on Thursday.
The New England Patriots star posted a sweet throwback photo on Instagram sending well wishes to his older sister, Julie, 43, who has the same birthday, August 3.
The Brady siblings sport some killer '80s fashion in the photo, and Julie's hand-on-hip pose proves that Tom is not the only one in the family with some swagger.
"When you share the same birthday....and also great fashion style!" Brady wrote. "Happy birthday sweet Julie! I love you! Thank you for being the best second oldest sister in the world!"
Tom Brady shows off his Super Bowl rings (all 5 on one hand!)Play Video - 0:43
Julie is the second of Tom's three older sisters. She also has a Boston sports connection — her husband is former Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis.
Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, also sent out some touching birthday wishes, saying he made "40 look like 20."
"Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart,'' she wrote. "I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!!"
Bundchen has a point. Brady is coming off an NFL-record fifth Super Bowl title and an MVP performance in the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.
