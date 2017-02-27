share tweet pin email

It's been eight years since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen swapped "I dos," and they're just as devoted to each other as ever — only now their swapping sweet messages on social media.

In honor of their anniversary Sunday, the couple took to Instagram to show their love.

And you have kept me laughing ever since... Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:35am PST

The Super Bowl champ posted a candid black-and-white photo from their wedding accompanied by a sweet and simple caption.

"And you have kept me laughing ever since... Happy anniversary love of my life!" he wrote, adding a similar sentiment in Bündchen's first language, Portuguese, "Feliz aniversário! Te amo."

Just hours later, his supermodel wife responded with a reception pic and a touching note of her own.

Love being your partner in the dance of life. Happy anniversary my love! Te amo ❤ Amo ser sua parceira na dança da vida. Feliz aniversário de casamento meu amor! Te amo. A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:51am PST

"Love being your partner in the dance of life," she wrote alongside the photo of the pair as they danced. "Happy anniversary my love!"

She also repeated the message in Portuguese, but frankly, these two don't need words. All you have to do is look to see their love.

