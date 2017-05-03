Throwback Thursday came early this week for the TODAY anchors, who couldn't pass up the opportunity to show their amazing (and adorably awkward) throwback photos of themselves when prompted by a visit from guest, Andy Cohen.
Let the nostalgia-fest begin!
Hoda Kotb started it all, with this tweet of her younger, school-age self:
We know that smile!
Then Savannah jumped in on the fun with an even braver shot of herself – a holiday photo from when she still had a little baby pudge (as she acknowledged):
And though Matt Lauer did not post his own throwback photo, during Cohen's visit this gem appeared on-screen:
You just can't miss with the classics. Thanks for sharing, guys! Now, Mr. Cohen, the ball is in your court.
"Andy Cohen's Then and Now" premieres May 3 on Bravo and airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.