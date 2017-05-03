share tweet pin email

Throwback Thursday came early this week for the TODAY anchors, who couldn't pass up the opportunity to show their amazing (and adorably awkward) throwback photos of themselves when prompted by a visit from guest, Andy Cohen.

Let the nostalgia-fest begin!

Hoda Kotb started it all, with this tweet of her younger, school-age self:

I know it's not tbt but since @andy is talking #thenandnow ... show me yours!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Zql8j2UKC — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) May 3, 2017

RELATED: 'Is that a mullet?!' See the amazing throwback pictures of Weekend TODAY anchors

We know that smile!

Then Savannah jumped in on the fun with an even braver shot of herself – a holiday photo from when she still had a little baby pudge (as she acknowledged):

I see your awkward throwback pic, @hodakotb, and I raise you this "mini Jabba the Hutt" baby photo pic.twitter.com/KncOeBDJhR — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) May 3, 2017

And though Matt Lauer did not post his own throwback photo, during Cohen's visit this gem appeared on-screen:

NBC Matt Lauer! With hair!

RELATED: See Dylan Dreyer’s adorable throwback photo (in her bathrobe)

You just can't miss with the classics. Thanks for sharing, guys! Now, Mr. Cohen, the ball is in your court.

Nathan Congleton/TODAY The gang of TODAY: Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer and Hoda Kotb

"Andy Cohen's Then and Now" premieres May 3 on Bravo and airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.