Krystal Keith had anything but a happy Fourth of July holiday.

The daughter of country singer Toby Keith revealed on Friday via her Instagram account that she, her husband and their young daughter were nearly killed on Independence Day in a car crash involving a drunk driver.

krystalkeith / Instagram Krystal Keith and her family (left) were involved in a horrific car accident on the Fourth of July. Krystal posted a photo of the wrecked car on Instagram.

Krystal posted a photo of the car she and her family were riding in — which was totaled — and used the photo’s caption to provide an update on how she, her husband Andrew Sandubrae and their 1-year-old daughter Hensley are recovering after the terrifying accident.

The “Daddy Dance With Me” singer also encouraged her nearly 10,000 Instagram followers to never drive drunk.

Our 4th turned pretty horrific. Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck but it's gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE. A post shared by Krystal Keith (@krystalkeith) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Krystal, 31, is the second-oldest daughter of Toby Keith. She has released one solo album to date and sang with her father on his 2004 single “Mockingbird.” She and her family live in Oklahoma, her father's home state.