If you’re a "Titanic"-obsessed fan who dreams of seeing Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet together again on the big screen, maybe you should dream a little bigger.

You could have the chance to see them together again — across the dinner table from you.

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Kate Winslet arrive on the red carpet for the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Of course, there is a catch or two.

For instance, you have to make it to St. Tropez, France, by Wednesday night.

That's where the annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) auction gala, hosted by the star himself, will offer the rare opportunity to dine with the pair in New York — at the location of the your choice — in October or November of this year.

20thCentFox/Everett Collection Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in 1997's "Titanic."

That brings us to another catch: After your whirlwind flight to the French Riviera, you'll still need to have enough money in the bank to outbid everyone else who wants to live the dream.

And that's most of us out of the running!

At least the lucky bidder who's willing and able to pay for the prize can rest assured that it's all for a good cause.

According to People, proceeds will not only go to benefit the foundation, which supports projects that protect wildlife and the environment, but also a cause close to Winslet's heart — a GoFundMe campaign to help a young mother who's battling cancer.

Last year's LDF gala raised a total of $45 million.