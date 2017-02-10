Tim McGraw greets daughters' dates holding a sledgehammer

share tweet pin email

Good luck to any guys hoping to date Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters!

The country couple, who kick off their Soul 2 Soul tour in April, appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday and revealed they're pretty tough on young Romeos who try to woo their gorgeous girls, Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15.

So tough, in fact, that dad has greeted his daughter's dates with a sledgehammer in hand!

"There was a winter formal or something," the 49-year-old Grammy winner recalled. "There was a bunch of kids in a limousine and I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder."

"You don't want to be mean," the protective papa explained, "but when someone is taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect — and fear."

And if you think mom disapproves of McGraw's menacing approach, think again. The six-time AMA winner is all for it.

"I was a little soft (at first). But when you go through it for the first time — those of you who have daughters out there," Hill said addressing the audience, "all the sudden I became animal-like."

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images McGraw says he wants the girls' dates to have a healthy amount of respect and fear for him.

Hill then imitated herself encouraging McGraw to give the boys a scare: "Do it. Take the sledgehammer."

When the audience roared, the singer doubled down.

"Whatever you have to do," she said, "do it."