Tim Daly breaks both legs in skiing accident: 'I'm all good'

He's starred in "Wings" and voiced Superman, but in the end Tim Daly couldn't resist the pull of gravity.
The "Madam Secretary" actor, 60, took a tumble in a skiing accident while vacationing at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, and tweeted about it on Wednesday.
Variety reports that Daly is undergoing surgery Wednesday and could spend six to eight weeks recovering. "Madam" is expected to continue filming, and the magazine says writers will likely have to do some rewriting — either by shooting around him or including the injury in his storyline.
However it works out, we're glad Daly is keeping his sense of humor. Get well, and hope you're soaring again soon!
