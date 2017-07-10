Tiffani Thiessen celebrates wedding anniversary with poignant message to husband

share tweet pin email

It feels like only yesterday that Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar were the hottest couple on TV. Of course, their romance was only fiction (no matter how much we wanted to believe otherwise). In real life, Thiessen has been happily married to actor Brady Smith for 12 years.

WireImage Sorry, Zack Morris ... she's taken now.

Their wedding anniversary was Sunday, and Thiessen marked the occasion on Instagram with a sweet photo of a romantic kiss between her and her hubby.

Today is a special day. It is the day my husband and I celebrate our 12 years of marriage. I could not have picked a better partner to have beside me. Babe, you are the sails to my boat. Here's to the 100 more years ahead of us. I love you to the moon and back. ❤️ A post shared by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

“Today is a special day. It is the day my husband and I celebrate our 12 years of marriage,” she began her caption. “I could not have picked a better partner to have beside me. Babe, you are the sails to my boat. Here's to the 100 more years ahead of us. I love you to the moon and back.”

Thiessen, 43, and Smith, 45, have two children together: a 7-year-old daughter, Harper Renn, and a 2-year-old son, Holt Fisher. A quick scroll of her Instagram feed shows how much pride and joy her family has brought her over the years.

Fortunately for those of us who appreciate “Saved by the Bell” and ‘90s nostalgia, she hasn’t completely forgotten about her first (on-screen) love. She invited Gosselaar and his wife to join her and her husband for an episode of her Cooking Channel show, “Dinner at Tiffani’s,” in 2016. “Friends forever” — it wasn’t just a cheesy song title!

Happy anniversary to Thiessen and her husband!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.