Thomas Rhett TODAY Concert: What you need to know

Thomas Rhett is coming to TODAY! The American country singer and songwriter behind the hits “Die A Happy Man” (ACM Song of the Year, 2-time platinum Grammy-nominated six-week chart-topper) and his current single “Craving You,” (feat. Maren Morris) is joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Courtesy of Valory Music Group

Details:

Date: Friday, June 2

Hashtag: #ThomasRhettTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.