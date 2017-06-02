Thomas Rhett shares sweetest parenting advice for Hoda before his plaza concert

share tweet pin email

The summer fun is in full swing on TODAY with yet another big concert on the plaza.

Country crooner Thomas Rhett took the stage Friday for our Citi Concert Series and belted out a few big hits and one new number. But the "Star of the Show" singer wasn't the only star of this show!

His daughter stole the spotlight — and Hoda Kotb's heart.

TODAY Thomas Rhett introduces Hoda Kotb to his beautiful daughter Willa Gray.

Hoda is a big fan of Thomas Rhett's music, but she shares a bigger bond with the singer and his wife, Lauren Akins. Just a couple of months after she adopted her baby girl, Haley Joy, they adopted Willa Gray.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Thomas Rhett on his newly adopted baby: Hoda is spoiling her! Play Video - 2:19 Thomas Rhett on his newly adopted baby: Hoda is spoiling her! Play Video - 2:19

"They asked me to give you parenting advice," the TODAY anchor told Thomas Rhett during a Facebook Live chat. "But I was actually going to ask you for some."

And he really delivered!

"I've been a dad for right at three weeks so I don't know how good my parenting advice is, but to me, I just think it becomes a new normal," he explained. "You live your life so long just caring for yourself or caring for one other person and then you bring a child into it, and it's a whole different ball game. For us, we just try to soak it in and really pay attention and watch her grow up and try to remember all the little subtleties."

While he said that's "not really advice," it sure sounds important to us.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Thomas Rhett performs 'Die a Happy Man' live on the TODAY plaza Play Video - 6:11 Thomas Rhett performs 'Die a Happy Man' live on the TODAY plaza Play Video - 6:11

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Thomas Rhett sing 'Star of the Show' live on the TODAY plaza Play Video - 3:35 See Thomas Rhett sing 'Star of the Show' live on the TODAY plaza Play Video - 3:35

As for Haley Joy and Willa Gray, Thomas Rhett liked the sound of their names together.

"They should probably be best friends and start a band," he said.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch Thomas Rhett perform 'Craving You' live on TODAY Play Video - 3:53 Watch Thomas Rhett perform 'Craving You' live on TODAY Play Video - 3:53

That girl group hasn't even started yet and it's already getting bigger. Thomas Rhett's wife is 29 weeks pregnant and they're expecting another girl.

TODAY Lauren Rhett holds Willa as the little girl listens to dad perform.

They found out about about that happy news while they were in the process adopting Willa Gray. Life is certainly good for this rapidly growing family.

RELATED