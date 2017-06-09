Pop Culture

Terri Irwin remembers late husband Steve with a sweet photo on their 25th anniversary

As Steve Irwin achieved international fame as the Crocodile Hunter, his beloved wife Terri was right by his side every step of the way.

Terri, 52, paid a sweet tribute to the love of her life, who died in 2006, with a heartwarming throwback photo on Sunday, the couple's 25th wedding anniversary.

"I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together,'' she wrote.

The two were married in 1992 and could often be found having adventures in the wilderness together on his television show.

Steve died at 44 when he was attacked by a stingray in Australia while filming a nature documentary.

Terri Irwin was married to Steve for 14 years before his death in 2006.

Terri revealed last year that she hasn't gone on a single date since Steve's death, saying "what we had was incredible."

The couple has two children, Bindi, 18, and Robert, 13. Both have carried on their father's mission of animal and wildlife conservation.

Robert, who bears a striking resemblance to his dad, appeared on "The Tonight Show" on Thursday, wowing host Jimmy Fallon with some furry friends he brought along, including a North American badger and a baby kangaroo.

Robert's appearance made Bindi a proud big sister.

Meanwhile, their parents' lasting love has clearly had a big effect on both children.

Hello lovelies. Well today marks 18 years of life for me, here in Australia and I really don't know where to begin in thanking so many people for an unforgettable journey so far. So I think that I'll start here, with this photograph. This photo was taken within the first year of my life. To be perfectly honest life has changed in a million ways since this photograph was taken. Along the way we gained another incredible part of our family, my brother Robert. Our conservation work with Wildlife Warriors took off around the world. Our home, Australia Zoo continued to expand and has become the greatest zoological facility on planet earth. Our Dad, Mum's soulmate and a superhero for us all, passed away. However, since this photo was taken, 18 years ago, one life ingredient has remained, unchanged, unbreakable. That is the unconditional love that is shared between my beautiful little family and the loyalty we have to eachother and everyone else who has taken this journey with us. I don't think that when this photo was taken even my beautiful parents could have known what life would evolve. I know that I am endlessly grateful for the love and light I have been given since Day 1 of my life.

"My mum is still absolutely married to dad," Bindi said in an interview with KIIS FM's "Kyle and Jackie O Show" last year. "I really believe that each and every one of us has that one person in our life."

