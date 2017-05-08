Nick Jonas has been given a new title: godfather to his 5-month-old niece, Valentina.
The proud uncle took to Snapchat Sunday to share a sweet photo of himself with the daughter of brother Kevin Jonas and Kevin's wife, Danielle.
“My beautiful niece on her dedication day," he wrote. "My sister-in-law's sister Katie and I are honored to be godparents.”
Jonas, 24, is only the latest star to be bestowed with the honor. Here are some of the other celebrities who have become godparents to the children of their famous family members and friends.
Taylor Swift
Swift announced that she was godmother to the second child of her pal Jaime King in 2015. She shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself touching King's belly. "Guess who just got named Godmother of this little one..... (ME)," she captioned the sweet snap.
Dolly Parton
Parton has lovingly defended the antics of her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. "I'll never say anything bad about Miley 'cause I know she's smart," Parton told the Associated Press. "And I know she's talented. And I know she's had to go to drastic measures to try to make her point: 'Leave me alone. I am not Hannah Montana anymore. I want to grow up.'"
Jennifer Aniston
Aniston and former co-star Courteney Cox are more than just "Friends." Cox made Aniston godmother of her daughter, Coco, who was born in 2004.
Steven Spielberg
The legendary filmmaker has two very famous goddaughters: Drew Barrymore (who starred in Spielberg's "E.T." at age 6) and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Eva Longoria
The "Desperate Housewives" actress is the godmother of Victoria and David Beckham's adorable daughter, Harper.
Lady Gaga
Her fans may know her as Mother Monster, but Elton John's two sons, Elijah and Zachary, know Lady Gaga as their godmother.
Bono
In 2008, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt asked the U2 musician to be the godfather of their twins, Knox and Vivienne.
Michael Jackson
The late pop star was the godfather of his friend Lionel Richie's daughter Nicole.
An earlier version of this article was published Mar. 2, 2015 at 6:23 p.m. ET.
