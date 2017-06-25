share tweet pin email

Just call her Mrs. Kapostasy!

Tara Lipinski exchanged vows with Fox sports producer Todd Kapostasy in a beautiful ceremony at Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, TODAY can confirm.

“Yesterday was by far the best day of my life,” she captioned a wedding photo she posted to Instagram on Sunday. “There was one moment during the ceremony where I thought, I can not be any happier than I am in this very moment. His vows will forever be etched in my mind.”

The Olympic figure-skating gold medalist, 35, donned a Reem Acra gown featuring a 20-foot tulle skirt designed by Laura Basci, paired with Charlotte Olympia pumps, People reports. Her bridesmaids donned floral head wreaths and her flower girls clutched baskets made by her mom, Pat. (Close friend and fellow figure skater Johnny Weir also took part in the ceremony as her “bridesman.”)

“I had a vision, because I love a very soft romantic palette so lots of creams, light colors, touches of green with flowers,” Lipinski told People in the weeks leading up to the wedding. “So we have orchids and roses on roses on roses.”

She also told the magazine, “I’m stunned by how beautiful it is. We’ll also incorporate lanterns and arches to give the wedding an ultra-romantic vibe.”

The Philadelphia native and Kapostasy treated their guests to some scrumptious, Southern-themed eats after the ceremony.

In the run-up to the big day, Lipinski excitedly posted a number of pics to her Instagram, including this sweet one featuring her now-husband.

"I'm so happy!!!!" she wrote.

She also shared a pic of herself with her girls.

“My tribe. How I love them! #TNTmeant2be,” she captioned the shot.

In another touching image, the sports commentator gives her mom a big smooch on the cheek.

“Look at this beauty I get to call my Mama. #TNTmeant2be #charlestonbride #weddingcountdown,” she wrote.

Last month, the happy couple enjoyed a co-ed, joint bachelor-bachelorette bash in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, bringing together 14 of their best buds for a weekend of good food, good drink and great company.

Lipinski and Kapostasy first met at the Sports Emmys in May 2015, when the figure skater was presenting him with an award. They began dating, and in December of that year they got engaged.

“My life changed forever last night. I feel so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life loving my best friend and love of my life,” she wrote to announce the pair’s engagement. “I’ve had many monumental happy days in my life but this by far is my happiest. I love you @toddkap.”

We’re willing to bet Saturday’s wedding may have somehow been happier still.