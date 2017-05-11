Tara Lipinski and fiance have bachelor-bachelorette party — see the photos

So much for tradition!
Former Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski and her groom-to-be, Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy, threw one heck of a joint bachelor-bachelorette party — and now they're sharing pics with fans!
The couple, who got engaged in December 2015, invited pals to an epic four-day pre-wedding bash in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The festivities took place at a beachfront villa on famed Palmilla Beach, where everyone stayed in a luxe six-bedroom house, reports People.
"I didn’t have the urge to go to Vegas or Miami or do anything crazy like that, I just wanted to be with Todd and all of our friends together,” Lipinski, 34, told the magazine. "We’re so happy we did a joint party, because a lot of our friends hadn’t met before and now we have four days of great memories to talk about at the wedding."
“It was a wedding pregame!" added the gold medal-winner.
While Lipinski and her friends spent their days sunning and swimming, Kapostasy and the boys watched basketball and lounged around the pool.
By day's end, the two groups would reconvene to enjoy the sunset and eat dinners prepared by a personal chef — who also made yummy margaritas!
Lipinski told People the whole gang would stay up late into the night having fun.
"We’d sit there and eat and talk for hours and play music and stay out until 2 a.m. catching up and laughing and being silly," said Lipinski. “And those are the best memories, ones I’ll cherish forever."
Sounds like a fabulous party!
