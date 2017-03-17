Surprise! Amanda Seyfried got married in secret ceremony

share tweet pin email

The engagement is off for Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski — because the couple just got married!

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2016 in Paris, France.

The stars swapped vows last weekend in a very private ceremony.

"We eloped," Sadoski revealed on Thursday's "Late Late Show." "We took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing."

Well, not quite just the two of them.

Describing what it was like when it was all over, the "Life in Pieces" actor said, "Then you take the dog and you walk through the country and you go home."

Yes, Seyfried's ever-present pooch, Finn, was in attendance, too.

Sadoski explained that the decision to get hitched was an easy one for him.

"Listen, she's the person I love, admire and respect most in the world," he said.

Of course, she'll soon have to share that most-loved distinction — the pair are expecting their first child soon.

But when host James Corden asked about the baby on the way, Sadoski admitted, he's not quite ready for fatherhood.

"Not at all. How can you be?" he wondered. "I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything in my life. I'm also more terrified about it than anything than I've ever done in my life."

As for Seyfried, she's been ready for a quite a while. In 2015, the actress told Marie Claire UK, "I want a child, badly. I want to be a mother, badly."

Congratulations to the newlyweds and soon-to-be parents!