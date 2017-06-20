'Superman' stars Teri Hatcher, Dean Cain soar together again in cool reunion pic

share tweet pin email

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superman ... and Lois Lane, scaling one of the world’s most famous bridges!

Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain, stars of the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” reunited in Sydney, Australia. Or, should we say, above Sydney, Australia.

Soaring together again. So fun to reunite. Thanks to #bridgeclimbsydney. #loisandclark #deancain A post shared by Teri Hatcher (@officialterihatcher) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

The two recently climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge and mustered up the courage to pose for a selfie. (Regrettably, Cain left behind his red cape.)

“Soaring together again. So fun to reunite,” Hatcher, 52, captioned her photo.

ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain, back in their "Superman" days.

The actress may have had a little more fun during the climb than her former co-star. Chalk it up to nerves.

Teri was nails. I was terrified. https://t.co/fAHiTr2W0G — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 20, 2017

“Teri was nails. I was terrified,” Cain, 50, tweeted about his new adventure with Hatcher.

But he was clearly excited to hang out with her, and the feeling was mutual.

They fit the bridge climb into their schedules while in town for the Supanova Comic Con & Gaming Expo.

Who knows what heights they’ll climb next!

