9 summer books that are perfect for your long weekend

There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with the beach, barbecue and books!

Lucky for us, our favorite team of authors dropped by to tell us all about their summer reading lists — and to provide us with some amazing recommendations.

New York Times best-selling authors Brad Thor, author of the upcoming "Use of Force," Emma Straub, author of “Modern Lovers” and owner of the bookstore “Books are Magic,” and BuzzFeed books editor and author of “Knives and Ink" Isaac Fitzgerald shared their long weekend must-reads with TODAY.

Fiction

1. Brad Thor's pick: "Camino Island" by John Grisham, $17, Amazon

2. Emma Straub's pick: "Do Not Become Alarmed" by Maile Meloy, $16, Amazon

3. Isaac Fitzgerald's pick: "Stephen Florida" by Gabe Habash, $17, Amazon

Nonfiction

4. Brad Thor's pick: "World Changer" by Karen Vaughn, $20, Amazon

5. Emma Straub's pick: "The Bright Hour" by Nina Riggs, $15, Amazon

6. Isaac Fitzgerald's pick: "Hunger" by Roxane Gay, $15, Amazon

Author's choice

7. Brad Thor's pick: "Use of Force" by Brad Thor, $17, Amazon

8. Emma Straub's pick: "What We Lose" by Zinzi Clemmons, $15, Amazon

9. Isaac Fitzgerald's pick: "Sour Heart" by Jenny Zhang, $13, Amazon

Digital bonus picks

1. Isaac Fitzgerald's pick: "Gork, The Teenage Dragon" by Gabe Hudson, $16, Amazon

Amazon

2. Emma Straub's pick: "Grace and the Fever" by Zan Romanoff, $10, Amazon

Amazon

3. Brad Thor's pick: "Lord of Shadows (The Dark Artifices)" by Cassandra Clare, $15, Amazon