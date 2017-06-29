9 summer books that are perfect for your long weekend

share tweet email

There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with the beach, barbecue and books!

Lucky for us, our favorite team of authors dropped by to tell us all about their summer reading lists — and to provide us with some amazing recommendations.

New York Times best-selling authors Brad Thor, author of the upcoming "Use of Force," Emma Straub, author of “Modern Lovers” and owner of the bookstore “Books are Magic,” and BuzzFeed books editor and author of “Knives and Ink" Isaac Fitzgerald shared their long weekend must-reads with TODAY.

FICTION

1. Brad Thor's pick: "Camino Island" by John Grisham, $17, Amazon

2. Emma Straub's pick: "Do Not Become Alarmed" by Maile Meloy, $16, Amazon

3. Issac Fitzergald's pick: "Stephen Florida" by Gabe Habash, $17, Amazon

NONFICTION

4. Brad Thor's pick: "World Changer" by Karen Vaughn, $20, Amazon

5. Emma Straub's pick: "The Bright Hour" by Nina Riggs, $15, Amazon

6. Issac Fitzgerald's pick: "Hunger" by Roxane Gay, $15, Amazon

Author's Choice

7. Brad Thor's pick: "Use of Force" by Brad Thor, $17, Amazon

8. Emma Straub's pick: "What We Lose" by Zinzi Clemmons, $15, Amazon

9. Issac Fitzergald's pick: "Sour Hearts" by Jenny Zhang, $13, Amazon