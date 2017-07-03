Fans heartbroken over news of YouTube star Stevie Ryan's suicide

share tweet pin email

Fans are sending messages of love and support after learning of YouTube star Stevie Ryan's suicide over the weekend.

Ryan, 33, died by hanging on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's website.

FilmMagic YouTube star and actress Stevie Ryan died by suicide on Saturday.

The viral video star was known for her YouTube series "Little Loca," and for her hilarious impressions of celebrities including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton. She also appeared on shows on E! and VH1. Ryan was open about her struggles with depression on a podcast called "Mentally Ch(ill)," which she ran with co-host Kristen Carney.

"RIP @StevieRyan," Carney wrote on Twitter. "The coolest girl I've ever known."

Fans are heartbroken over the news, and many took the opportunity to remind others to seek help if needed.

Rest In Peace Stevie Ryan. If you suffer from depression please seek help. You are not alone and you are loved. Please know this — Amber Surratt (@ams92096) July 3, 2017

I loved and adored and looked up to you more than you knew @StevieRyan, I am devastated, but I hope and pray that you are finally at peace — kawaii lenard (@meghanrother) July 3, 2017

There has to be more we can do to help those battling depression. Every life is so important. Saddened to hear this news. RIP Stevie Ryan. — a. niÃ±o (@angelicaanino) July 3, 2017

Ryan had recently tweeted about losing her grandfather.

"The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams," she wrote. "I'll miss you every day, forever. I love you my pa."

TODAY has reached out to the coroner's office for additional information, but has not heard back yet.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 anytime.