Steve Irwin's 13-year-old son looks just like him!

Steve Irwin had an amazing connection to wildlife, a passion for preservation and an entertaining personality that pulled it all together — and 10 years after his death, he's still a hard act to follow.

That is, for anyone other than Robert Irwin.

"The Crocodile Hunter's" son not only shares all the same interests that his dad did, at 13 years old, Robert looks just like him, too.

"This is so cool to see you like this," Jimmy Fallon told the teen when they met on "The Tonight Show" Thursday. "You're actually ... your dad!"

NBC, WireImage Robert Irwin during a "Tonight Show" interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 16, 2017 and Steve Irwin during Nickelodeon's 15th Annual Kids Choice Awards in 2002.

Well, pretty close.

"My dad was actually on 'The Tonight Show' quite a while ago, so it's really nice to be able to follow in his footsteps," the young Irwin said.

And he did just that — right down to making the host squirm in the embrace of one big snake.

It was such an honour to be on the @fallontonight show and follow in my dad's footsteps. So much fun doing the show with @jimmyfallon 🐍 He is an amazingly kind person and a true Wildlife Warrior!🐊 #fallontonight #wildlifewarrior A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Robert, like big sister Bindi and mother Terri, works with the animal's at their family's 100-acre zoo.

NBC Jimmy Fallon brought out an adorable photo of Steve Irwin and his son Robert.

"That is just in my blood," he told Fallon. "I actually grew up at Australia Zoo. I think I'm the luckiest kid on planet earth!"

