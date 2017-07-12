share tweet pin email

Get ready to see a piece of Boston that very few people know about.

Zach Pagano/TODAY Outside of Steinert Hall on Boylston Street in Boston

Tucked 40 feet below street level in the heart of the city sits a stunning piece of the past: Steinert Hall.

As part of our "Into the Air, Land and Sea" series, TODAY is taking you on a virtual tour of this iconic space, appropriately nicknamed “The Little Gem.”

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link TODAY visits the forgotten concert hall hidden underneath Boston Play Video - 5:19 TODAY visits the forgotten concert hall hidden underneath Boston Play Video - 5:19

“People walk by here every day and they don’t know what’s below their feet,” Paul Murphy, who formerly owned Steinert Hall, told Matt Lauer during a recent visit.

Zach Pagano/TODAY The space was initially by M. Steinert & Sons to display pianos.

Courtesy Steinert Hall

Built in 1896 to display pianos, Steinert Hall soon became a grand venue for performances.

Zach Pagano/TODAY The view from the Steinert Hall mezzanine

The room’s curved walls created stunning acoustics for performances by musicians that included Polish pianist and former prime minister of Poland Ignacy Jan Paderewski, as well as pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Sadly, it's been out of use since 1942 and is now mostly used for storage as the busy people of Boston hurry along aboveground.

Zach Pagano/TODAY A mural near the staircase leading down to the hall. The auditorium closed in 1942.

Victor Coelho, professor of music at Boston University said, “There’s a particular beauty about the way it looks now, in its state of peeling paints and floors that are broken.”

There is indeed.