Check out the 12 must-read books for spring

The weather is warming, birds are chirping and there's no better time to lounge outdoors with a new book.

New York Times best-selling authors Brad Thor, author of the upcoming "Use of Force," Emma Straub, owner of the bookstore “Books are Magic,” and BuzzFeed books editor and author of “Knives and Ink" Isaac Fitzgerald shared their spring must-reads with TODAY.

Fiction

1."Exit West: A Novel" by Mohsin Hamid, $11, Amazon

(Isaac Fitzgerald's pick)

2. "Saints for All Occasions" by J. Courtney Sullivan, $26, Amazon

(Emma Straub's pick)

3. "The Shroud Conspiracy" by John Heubusch, $17, Amazon

(Brad Thor's pick)

Nonfiction

1. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann, $17, Amazon

(Isaac Fitzgerald's pick)

2. "Hourglass: Time, Memory, Marriage" by Dani Shapiro, $14, Amazon

(Emma Straub's pick)

3. "The Last Goodnight: A World War II Story of Espionage, Adventure, and Betrayal" by Howard Blum, $12, Amazon

(Brad Thor's pick)

Author's Choice

1. 'What It Means When a Man Falls From the Sky: Stories" by Lesley Nneka Arimah, $14, Amazon

(Isaac Fitzgerald's pick)

2. "Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, $11, Amazon

(Emma Straub's pick)

3. "American Assassin" by Vince Flynn, $8, Amazon

(Brad Thor's pick)

Young Adult (Web Exclusive)

1. "Always and Forever, Lara Jean" by Jenny Han, $9, Amazon

(Isaac Fitzgerald's pick)

2. "We Are Okay" by Nina LaCour, $9, Amazon

(Emma Straub's pick)

3. "Fate of Flames" by Sarah Raughley, $7, Amazon

(Brad Thor's pick)

