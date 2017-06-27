share tweet pin email

No, you're not seeing double.

Sofia Vergara and her niece, Claudia Vergara, hit the town together on Monday night and the photos are taking our breath away. The two bombshell beauties are look-alikes in every way!

Araya Diaz / WireImage Sofia Vergara and Claudia Vergara attended the Official Raze Launch Party at Smogshoppe Monday night in LA.

The 44-year-old "Modern Family" star and her 27-year-old doppelganger were guests of honor at the L.A. launch party for Raze, the new mobile video service Vergara co-founded, AOL reports.

Sofia wore a soft pink lacy dress with a plunging neckline, while Claudia opted for an equally curve-hugging white midi-dress with low-cut neckline.

#tbt to when I looked like a Vergashian😂😂😂 @barrypeele 📸 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Is it just us or does Claudia look like the throwback pic Vergara shared of herself a few months back on Instagram?

A few of my tips on taking a tempting selfie! 📷 Link in bio... #ad A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 18, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

Last October, the two stunners showed off their likeness in an adorable video they posted to teach fans the proper way to take a selfie.

But it wasn't only Sofia and Claudia that had onlookers admiring the family genes on Monday.

Araya Diaz / WireImage Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara at the event.

The Colombian-born star also brought her son, Manolo, 24 (with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez), who looked handsome and hip in distressed jeans and a grey blazer, to the Raze launch.

The only way the evening could have gotten any more gorgeous is if Vergara had also brought along her hubby, "Magic Mike" star Joe Manganiello.

But you can't have it all. Well, most of us can't, that is.