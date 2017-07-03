share tweet pin email

Elle King has had a breakthrough regarding her mental health.

As she revealed in an Instagram post Saturday, she's been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, which she compared to "a trip on LSD," but talking with her doctor has helped get her emotions more in order.

"Today, while working through my PTSD with my doc, I felt that door inside of me open up just a little bit more," she wrote. "It used to be covered in caution tape and red lights flashing DO NOT OPEN. But I felt a cool little breeze and it wasn't as scary peering through."

King is the daughter of "Saturday Night Live" vet Rob Schneider, and has hit the charts with tunes such as the Grammy-nominated "Ex's and Oh's"; her song "Playing for Keeps" is the theme song for "Mob Wives Chicago."

FilmMagic Elle King at February's Grammy Awards

"Today, if presented with two options, I will choose the one that is most beneficial and happy for me right then and there," she wrote. "I'll make some healthy choices. Today I'll drink water and say something nice about myself."

The post comes a little over two months since her up-and-down relationship with Scottish soccer player Andrew Ferguson came to light (also on her Instagram feed). In April she announced she'd "skipped out" on their New York wedding to go hang out with the rock band Eagles of Death Metal in Seattle.

In May she clarified what happened by explaining on Instagram that she and Ferguson were married secretly in February, but split shortly after.

We're glad to see she's getting help, though. We're looking forward to her next wild trip ... but on the music charts!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.