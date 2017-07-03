Pop Culture

Singer Elle King opens up about depression, PTSD: 'It felt like my life was over'

Elle King has had a breakthrough regarding her mental health.

As she revealed in an Instagram post Saturday, she's been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, which she compared to "a trip on LSD," but talking with her doctor has helped get her emotions more in order.

I made a decision yesterday that was a really fuckkng hard one. I'm slowly learning that prolonging and putting off that inevitable and looming painful decision or choice ... ONLY CREATES MORE PAIN. AND YOURE LITERALLY JUST SITTING IN IT. I made that hard choice yesterday, and for a while it felt like my life was over. But today, while working through my PTSD with my doc, I felt that door inside of me open up just a little bit more. It used to be covered in caution tape and red lights flashing DO NOT OPEN. But I felt a cool little breeze and it wasn't as scary peeping through. I also realized that PTSD and/or depression FOR ME, and I say for me because I can only speak for myself, is like a trip on LSD. For those of you who haven't dropped acid.....it's really strong, so take a lot. Jk but for real it's gr8✌🏻👅🌈 but I realized that when I've been in an altered state I HAVE had weird moments and scary thoughts. But I snap out of it through the clarity and ease of the fact that A. everything is going to be ok. 2. Dude you're on fuckin acid man. 😝 In those times all I had to do was refocus and take back control of MY OWN MIND. Today, if presented with two options, I will CHOOSE the one that is most beneficial and happy for me right then and there. I'll make some healthy choices. Today I'll drink water and say something nice about myself. I brushed my teeth sooosososo good too. I might even hug myself. But I'm definitely going to love myself. Just like I love all of you!!!✌🏻❤️😘👅

"Today, while working through my PTSD with my doc, I felt that door inside of me open up just a little bit more," she wrote. "It used to be covered in caution tape and red lights flashing DO NOT OPEN. But I felt a cool little breeze and it wasn't as scary peering through."

King is the daughter of "Saturday Night Live" vet Rob Schneider, and has hit the charts with tunes such as the Grammy-nominated "Ex's and Oh's"; her song "Playing for Keeps" is the theme song for "Mob Wives Chicago."

Elle King at February's Grammy Awards

"Today, if presented with two options, I will choose the one that is most beneficial and happy for me right then and there," she wrote. "I'll make some healthy choices. Today I'll drink water and say something nice about myself."

The post comes a little over two months since her up-and-down relationship with Scottish soccer player Andrew Ferguson came to light (also on her Instagram feed). In April she announced she'd "skipped out" on their New York wedding to go hang out with the rock band Eagles of Death Metal in Seattle.

In May she clarified what happened by explaining on Instagram that she and Ferguson were married secretly in February, but split shortly after.

We're glad to see she's getting help, though. We're looking forward to her next wild trip ... but on the music charts!

