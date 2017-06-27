Singer Charlotte Church reveals she lost unborn baby

Singer-songwriter Charlotte Church revealed Monday that she and partner Jonathan Powell have lost their unborn child.
Weeks after Church announced her third pregnancy onstage at a Birmingham, U.K., Pride event, the 31-year-old musician and mother of two took to Twitter to share the devastating news.
“Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” read a tweet on Church's Twitter account. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”
Church rose to stardom as a classically trained soprano at the age of 12.
After signing with Sony Music in 1998, her chart-topping, debut album, “Voice of an Angel,” made her one of the youngest artists to reach the top of the British classical crossover charts.
Church went on to record four additional classical albums before branching into pop music in 2005. She has also tried her hand at acting and hosting on television.
Church has been dating Powell, a fellow musician, since her separation from Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson in 2010.
The couple has received an outpouring of support from fans since the announcement.
Church and Henson have two children together, 9-year-old Ruby and 8-year-old Dexter Henson