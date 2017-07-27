The internet is full of hilarious post-dental work videos, but Simone Biles may have just swept the competition.
Simone Biles shares hilarious post-wisdom tooth removal videoPlay Video - 0:51
The 20-year-old Olympic gymnast had Twitter in stitches after she posted a short video of herself while still feeling the effects of anesthesia. The clip shows Biles waving her arms around and pretending to drive a car. She even honked its imaginary horn!
It's nearly impossible to make out what Biles is trying to say through all of the gauze in her mouth, but we're guessing it might've been some road rage or maybe a shout-out to her crush Zac Efron.
A few days before, Biles took to Twitter to ask her followers for recommendations on food for after the procedure. Fans responded with a slew of mushy recommendations. Mashed potatoes and mac and cheese anyone?
Fans with a sweet tooth swear by some very specific sweet treats. Needless to say, it looks like Biles has all of her snack ideas covered.
Others stood in solidarity with Biles, sharing their own wisdom teeth woes.
Biles also posted a few selfies of her on the way home after the procedure, complete with a classic Snapchat dog filter.
While she's busy "catch(ing) up on some shows," the rest of the internet will be watching her hilarious video on repeat!