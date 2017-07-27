share tweet pin email

The internet is full of hilarious post-dental work videos, but Simone Biles may have just swept the competition.

The 20-year-old Olympic gymnast had Twitter in stitches after she posted a short video of herself while still feeling the effects of anesthesia. The clip shows Biles waving her arms around and pretending to drive a car. She even honked its imaginary horn!

uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

It's nearly impossible to make out what Biles is trying to say through all of the gauze in her mouth, but we're guessing it might've been some road rage or maybe a shout-out to her crush Zac Efron.

A few days before, Biles took to Twitter to ask her followers for recommendations on food for after the procedure. Fans responded with a slew of mushy recommendations. Mashed potatoes and mac and cheese anyone?

wisdom teeth removal food recommendations GO! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 25, 2017

Mashed potatoes allllll week lol. I had mac&cheese on the 4th dayð¥ — Brandon Gray (@BrandonGray13) July 25, 2017

Fans with a sweet tooth swear by some very specific sweet treats. Needless to say, it looks like Biles has all of her snack ideas covered.

Dulce de leche hagen daas and thank me later — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) July 25, 2017

Frosty from Wendy's!!! — threelilbirdsss (@threelilbirdsss) July 25, 2017

Others stood in solidarity with Biles, sharing their own wisdom teeth woes.

Literally going through it rn. But mashed potatoes are fire pic.twitter.com/5Sx4cPz12C — Audra (@_BoostPrincess_) July 26, 2017

Biles also posted a few selfies of her on the way home after the procedure, complete with a classic Snapchat dog filter.

wisdom teeth - gone âï¸

atleast I get to be home & catch up on some shows ð¤ ps I have a funny video for y'all from this!!! pic.twitter.com/DO70VHwHO0 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

While she's busy "catch(ing) up on some shows," the rest of the internet will be watching her hilarious video on repeat!