Simone Biles responded perfectly after a hater called her a bad role model

share tweet pin email

Simone Biles has no time for an Instagram hater who accused her of being a bad role model for taking a Hawaiian vacation.

On Saturday, the Olympic gold medalist, who was on vacation with her family, posted an innocent photo of herself posing with a cup that said “Hawaii.” She captioned the photo, “Resting beach face.”

While many of her fans wished Biles a happy vacation, one person posted a nasty comment under the photo.

resting beach face 🐚 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

“Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckya** rolemodel,” the Instagram user wrote.

Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, decided to respond to the hateful comment, which has since been deleted.

“Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals,” Biles, 20, wrote. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”

She later posted screenshots of the hater’s comment and her own response to her Twitter account, telling her fans that she was upset by what the person had said about her.

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

“Comments like this have me shook,” Biles tweeted on Saturday. “I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn’t get attention. but it is what it is... #BLOCK.”

Although Biles is “taking a year off,” she’s remained incredibly busy since she dominated last year’s Summer Olympics. She competed in the most recent season of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in fourth place, and, more recently, appeared on NBC’s “Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” where she surprised the world's oldest gymnast, 91-year-old Johanna Quaas.

Biles isn’t letting the hateful comment spoil her vacation. She later posted photos of herself and her family clowning around at their hotel, and one of herself shopping for souvenirs.