Simone Biles eliminated in 'Dancing With the Stars' semifinals shocker

share tweet pin email

Just one week after Olympic gymnast and "Dancing With the Stars" hopeful Simone Biles declared that "smiling doesn't win you gold medals," she learned that perfect routines don't necessarily win you mirror-ball trophies either.

The four-time gold medal winner was eliminated from the ballroom bash Monday night at the end of the semifinal round.

Just moments after a rumba earned her and pro partner Sasha Farber their first perfect score of the season, Biles learned her efforts to waltz all the way to the finals were over.

When the news was announced by Tom Bergeron, co-host Erin Andrews added, "I am in absolute shock."

And she wasn't alone!

The panel of judges couldn't contain their own reactions, as Len Goodman covered his head with his hands, Carrie Ann Inaba gasped, Julianne Hough jumped to her feet and Bruno Tonioli looked out at the audience in disbelief.

But there was one person in the ballroom who remained composed and unflinching throughout it all — Biles.

"It's ok," she said. "I'm just thankful to be at this competition. I feel like I've learned a lot about myself. I've matured. And I can't wait to go home!"

But she won't stay home for long. While the one-time favorite is out of the running, she — and the other past contestants from the season — will be back to attend next week's finals.

RELATED