share tweet pin email

It's almost been a year since Simone Biles captured our hearts (and took home five gold medals) at the Summer 2016 Olympics, but clearly rings are still on her mind.

How do we know? Because the 20-year-old gymnast and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant got her first tattoo on Sunday, and let's just say it runs rings around the competition.

first tat 😇 never too late to get the rings tatted 🤙🏾 thanks for taking me neighbor ☺️ @jakemiller A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

That's because it is the Olympic rings, done up on her right forearm.

RELATED: Olympic ink! 17 inspiring tattoos we've spotted in Rio

She didn't go alone, though: musician pal Jake Miller helped see her through the small procedure. (Biles appeared in Miller's video for "Overnight" last October.)

The pair posed for a separate photo showing off their own signature tats.

Took @simonebiles to get her first tattoo last night 🙈 I think she was more nervous than she was at the olympics lol A post shared by Jake Miller (@jakemiller) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Olympic ink was a big deal down in Rio during the games, and it seemed like everyone had some kind of signature tattoo somewhere on their body. But Biles, apparently, wanted to wait.

Based on her Instagram feed, her last few days have been full of highs and lows: Her childhood pet dog Maggie passed away, and of course she's been training hard to appear on "DWTS," which returns Monday night.

Testing the floor @ the Rockets Game 💃🏽 @sashafarber1 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

RELATED: Watch Simone Biles nearly pass out when crush Zac Efron surprises her in Rio

Good luck dancing up a storm, Simone! We'll be looking for your fancy footwork ... and that tattoo.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.