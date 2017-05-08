Shania Twain TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Shania Twain is coming to TODAY! The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter behind "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "You're Still the One" and many more is joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Courtesy of Mercury Nashville Records

Details:

Date: Friday, June 16

Hashtag: #ShaniaTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.