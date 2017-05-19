Seth Rogen just compared himself to Justin Timberlake — and it's hilarious

share tweet pin email

Sometimes, the truth hurts.

Seth Rogen pointed out on Twitter that he and his wife "have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us."

Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017

While many in the Twitterverse were quick to defend the looks of the comedic actor and his wife Lauren Miller, the similarities between photos snapped by paparazzi of the couple and Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are hard to deny: Both ladies are wearing roomy jackets and red sunglasses with hair slicked back in buns, while the men are wearing bomber jackets, caps and sporting beards.

"This is insane. And true. But insane," Busy Philipps, fellow actor and Rogen's former "Freaks and Geeks" co-star, wrote on Twitter.

Apparently, I'm late to the party on this... But, don't sell yourself short, @Sethrogen



Clearly, you and I both out-punted our coverage. https://t.co/qq50zep5K3 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 19, 2017

Timberlake responded on Friday, telling Rogen not to sell himself short, and that both of them "out-punted our coverage," slang for when your wife is hotter than you deserve.

Ike Barinholtz, from "The Mindy Project," pointed out a key distinguishing factor: The Rogens' Cavalier King Charles spaniel. "Zelda's better looking than all four of you," Barinholtz tweeted.

