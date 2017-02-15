share tweet pin email

Good news for "Love Actually" fans!

The 2003 holiday rom-com's cast is reuniting to film a mini-sequel for Comic Relief's annual Red Nose Day fundraiser, Deadline reports.

Universal Studios "Love Actually" stars Hugh Grant (David) and Martine McCutcheon (Natalie) are just two of the actors reuniting for a "Love Actually" mini-sequel to air on Comic Relief's televised Red Nose Day fundraiser on March 24.

The 10-minute flick, cleverly titled "Red Nose Day Actually," will feature a dozen of the original film's stars, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Martine McCutcheon, Andrew Lincoln, Lucia Moniz, Olivia Olson, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

Universal Studios Andrew Lincoln (Mark) lets Keira Knightley (Juliet) know how much he loves her in one of the 2003 rom-com's most famous scenes.

The short film, which airs on Red Nose Day, March 24, on BBC One, will be written by original screenwriter Richard Curtis, and while the 2003 movie was a humongous holiday hit — grossing more than $247 million around the world — this time around all proceeds go to Comic Relief, a British non-profit that has helped lift children out of poverty since 1985.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to 'Love Actually,' but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," the Oscar-nominated writer said.

"Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?" he joked.

Curtis added that he was "delighted and grateful" that so many original cast members agreed to take part in the short film: "It’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later."

"We hope to make something that’ll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day," said Curtis, "and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”